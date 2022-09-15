Park National Corp OH Sells 705 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 205,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

