Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 151,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 221,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,543. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.