Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 13,711 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $64.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.