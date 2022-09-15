Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,541. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

