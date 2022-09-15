Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 93,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

