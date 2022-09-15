Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 29,877 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,947,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,926 shares during the last quarter.

LOGI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,107. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.9782 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

