Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 41,411 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,100. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,914 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.