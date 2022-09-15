Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $24.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.08. 8,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

