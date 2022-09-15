Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $71,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.