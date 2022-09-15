Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,132 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 88,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,510. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

