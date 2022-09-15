Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWP stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $85.75. 36,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

