Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 9,993 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 342,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

