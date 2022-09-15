Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.71. 115,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,899. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

