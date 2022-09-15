Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

