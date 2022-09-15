Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.55. 52,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.01.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.