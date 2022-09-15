Paycoin (PCI) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $80.42 million and $218,960.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paycoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

