Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Visa Foundation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,718,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 513,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,808. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.