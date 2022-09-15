Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,902.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $48.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.23. The company had a trading volume of 385,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.73.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

