Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.28. 63,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,604. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

