Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

