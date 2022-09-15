Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 132 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $227.84. 4,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

