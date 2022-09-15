Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 607 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 8,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

