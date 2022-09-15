Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,572. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average of $243.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

