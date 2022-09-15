Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 80,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,050. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

