Pensionfund Sabic Sells 500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 71,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

