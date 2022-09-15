Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.85. 60,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,880. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.