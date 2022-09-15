Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $721,012,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.29.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,615. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.11 and a 200 day moving average of $298.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

