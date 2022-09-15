Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.45

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.45 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 39480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Pentair Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Pentair by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pentair by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

