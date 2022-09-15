Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Update

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance
PWP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.
Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.
