Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)
