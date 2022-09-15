Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.