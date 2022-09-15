Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 6,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

