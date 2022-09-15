Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 311.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Petrofac Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

