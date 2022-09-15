Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Pharma Mar Price Performance
OTCMKTS PHMMF opened at $56.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
About Pharma Mar
