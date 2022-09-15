Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.02. 268,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,768. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

