Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.34 and last traded at $81.45. 20,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,836,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

