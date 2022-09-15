Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 16,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,018. The company has a market capitalization of $948.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Photronics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.