PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Shares Up 0.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

PICC Property and Casualty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

