PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $133,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PGP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,693. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

