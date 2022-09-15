Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
