Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

