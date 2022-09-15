Piper Sandler Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $92.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

