Piper Sandler Reiterates Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

