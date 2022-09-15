Piper Sandler Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $148.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $109.59 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.