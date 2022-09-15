Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

