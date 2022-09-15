Plian Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $16,669.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.30 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.09 or 1.00016447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065417 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,103,450 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

