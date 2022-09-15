Plian Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,787.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $4.10 million and $26,787.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,170,149 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

