Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00006969 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $185,417.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,030.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.26 or 0.07554699 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035225 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.