Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00007445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $434,317.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

