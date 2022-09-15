Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces GBX 3.50 Dividend

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £46.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,539.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 387.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.86. Portmeirion Group has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($8.70).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

