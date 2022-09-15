Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces GBX 3.50 Dividend

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Portmeirion Group Stock Performance
Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £46.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,539.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 387.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.86. Portmeirion Group has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($8.70).
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
