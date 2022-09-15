Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 2170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Premier Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Premier Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

