Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,159 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after buying an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $107.10.

